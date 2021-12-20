Marion convenience store cited for illegally selling tobacco to minors, processing cannabis products

A Marion, IL convenience store, located just a few hundred yards from the Marion Junior High School, has been caught selling tobacco products to minors and illegally possessing cannabis products. Officers with Marion Police Department’s Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant Wednesday at the Valero station located at 1801 West Main Street. They say the search was brought on by the previous sale of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes to minors. Officers found over 4,000 packages of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, cannabis cigarettes, and cannabis edibles. Citations were issued for selling tobacco to a minor and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

