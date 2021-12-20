Missouri prisoners craft state Capitol masterpiece out of gingerbread

The Missouri Capitol is now in gingerbread form. A group of Algoa Correctional Center inmates in Jefferson City have whipped up the perfect spicy cookie ingredients to make a scaled back version of the Capitol. Vocational teacher at the prison Mary Connell says the baked creation took her culinary class several weeks to design from conception to final decorating. It stands about 50 inches long, 25 inches wide and 36 inches tall.

Connell says she suggested the class make the Capitol to celebrate Missouri’s 200th birthday this year.

