MO expert promotes holiday gifts that shift focus away from materialistic items to relationship-building and kindness

A Missouri expert says doing service projects as a family is a great holiday gift-giving tradition. University of Missouri developmental psychologist Dr. Christi Bergin suggests shifting the focus around the holidays away from the materialistic emphasis to more of a focus on relationship-building and kindness. She suggests putting an index card in the stocking of a family member and offering an act of service.

For families who do community service during the holidays, Bergin suggests doing a high-quality experience that is ongoing, when you are bonding with the people you are serving or you personally know the people you are helping.

