Outer Road 55 in Scott City Reduced for Pavement Repairs

Outer Road 55 in Scott City will be Reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located between County Road 311 and County Road 312.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 a.m. and will be completed Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

