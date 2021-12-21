Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Hopkins, Warren Counties

Two Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in Hopkins and Warren counties in Kentucky in addition to mobile centers in seven other locations in areas affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes. The Disaster Recovery Centers, operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, offer in-person support to survivors in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties. FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will open across the Kentucky disaster area in the coming days. The centers are located at Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville KY 42431 and Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. CST Sunday, until further notice. Both recovery centers will be closed Christmas Day. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors. The DRC is a federal facility and under COVID-19 protocols a face mask is required. If you do not have a mask, one can be provided.

Mobile Registration Center Locations

In addition to the newly opened Disaster Recovery Centers, seven Mobile Registration Centers are open to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and provide information about resources for survivors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Christmas Day. For an updated list of locations, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. You do not need to visit a center to apply with FEMA. If you are unable to visit one of the centers, there are other ways to apply: You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11, 2022. For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw. For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.

