Man arrested in connection to burglaries at Poplar Bluff businesses

Poplar Bluff police have arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries at area businesses. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley reports that a subject entered Bread and Butter during the early morning hours of December 7th and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Two days later, a burglary was reported at Heights Finance, where a subject had also stolen an undisclosed amount of cash. On December 16th, officers arrested James Hastings for two counts of burglary in connection to the incidents. Whiteley says that a warrant was issued on Hastings and he was held at the Butler County Jail. Whiteley added that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests may be made as the case continues.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!