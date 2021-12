A bridge that runs from the Capitol Complex in Jefferson City to an island on the Missouri River is now open to the public. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe spoke at the Bicentennial Bridge ribbon-cutting.

Governor Parson thanked the contribution of philanthropist BJ DeLong, who got the project started with a check for $3.2 million. Ameren was another major donor along with about a dozen individuals and companies for the building of the $4.9 million bridge.

