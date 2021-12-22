Kennett man gets 30-year sentence for assault and child abuse

Yesterday, a judge sentenced a Kennett man to 30 years in prison for brutally beating a one-year-old baby. In September, a Dunklin County jury found 33-year-old Matthew Estes, Jr. guilty of first-degree assault and abuse of a child causing serious physical injury. Judge Robert Mayer sentenced Estes to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for assault in the first degree and 16 years on the child abuse charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently. On the morning of April 26, 2016, Estes’ then-girlfriend found her 21-month-old son with bruises all over his face and body, and his eye was swollen shut. The woman took the boy to the Piggott Community Hospital. He was later airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where doctors diagnosed him with three skull fractures and a buildup of blood on his brain. The doctor who examined the infant testified at the trial that the injuries were life-threatening and were caused by multiple blows of blunt force trauma. Estes testified at trial blaming his former girlfriend for the infant’s injuries.

