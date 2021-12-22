Powerful House lawmaker’s bill would punish employers who require vaccines

When the Legislature gets back to work in a couple of weeks, GOP majority lawmakers have a long to-do list Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann wants to see more penalties for businesses who require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines. In Wiemann’s new bill, employers could be sued for damages arising from the health effects of the vaccine.

Wiemann has filed another bill to require public and private entities mandating vaccination to treat natural immunity on the same level as vaccine-induced immunity. The Legislature gavels on January 5th.

