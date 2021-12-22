Shooting at Shawnee Park Sports Complex, one dead

A shooting was reported shortly after noon Tuesday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex. It was not clear initially what led to the shooting or how many victims there were, though it appeared that one person was dead at the scene. Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said there was no ongoing threat at the scene. He said all evidence overwhelming indicated that it was a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives are still investigating the matter. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

