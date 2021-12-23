Effort rolled out to legalize recreational marijuana among MO adults

Missouri has legalized medical marijuana and now an effort is underway to legalize recreational marijuana. A group called Legal Missouri 2022 is gathering signatures to try and ask voters next year to allow marijuana use among residents 21 and older. Campaign Manager John Payne says there would be little difference in the way marijuana is currently sold at Missouri dispensaries.

Tax revenue would be reserved for veterans’ healthcare, drug addiction treatment and the state public defender system.

