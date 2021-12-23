Guns, body armor, drugs seized by Marion, IL Police

Multiple guns, along with body armor, ammunition, illegal drugs, and cash were all found at a home in Marion, IL. The items were found Monday when the Marion Police Department’s Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant in the 1200 block of North Logan Street. 41-year-old Nicholas Lattuca was arrested on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and multiple drug charges for the illegal possession of cocaine, meth, MDMA, LSD, and cannabis. Lattuca was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

