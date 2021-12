A surge of Delta and Omicron strains of the COVID-19 virus are driving up numbers of people in Missouri hospitals with the virus. Spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association Dave Dillon believes the state’s omicron case levels are similar to the national level.

Dillon says hospitals still have staffing shortages and private agency pay is much higher for traveling nurses and staff.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!