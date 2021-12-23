PSC Approves Unanimous Agreements In Ameren Missouri Rate Cases

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved unanimous agreements filed by parties in electric and natural gas rate cases filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri. Under the electric rate case agreement, Ameren Missouri will increase annual electric revenues by approximately $220 million effective for service rendered on and after February 28, 2022. When Ameren Missouri filed its electric rate request with the Public Service Commission on March 31, 2021, it sought to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $299 million. This is the first general electric rate increase for Ameren Missouri since March of 2017. One of the remaining issues for the Commission to determine in the electric rate case is how the revenue increase agreed to by the parties will be distributed among the various customer classes (i.e., residential, commercial, industrial). That will be addressed in a future order from the Commission. Under the agreements, new rates are scheduled to take effect for service rendered on and after February 28, 2022. Under the natural gas rate case agreements, Ameren Missouri will increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $5 million effective for service rendered on and after February 28, 2022. When Ameren Missouri filed its natural gas rate case on March 31, 2021, it sought to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $9.4 million. The last Ameren Missouri general natural gas rate case that resulted in a rate increase was in January 2011. The natural gas rate case generally reflected “non-gas” costs. “Non-gas” costs are operating and maintenance expenses in providing natural gas to customers in a safe and useful form. It also includes a return on investment in plants (such as meters, mains and service lines that deliver natural gas to your home or business). The actual cost of the natural gas is not a part of this rate case. The wholesale cost of natural gas is unregulated. The Public Service Commission reviews the natural gas purchasing practices of Ameren Missouri to ensure prudent decisions are made in securing natural gas supplies for its customers.

