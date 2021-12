On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

