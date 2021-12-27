Man killed by girlfriend in Cape Girardeau on Christmas Eve

Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Barberry near Quince Street for a report of suspicious activity on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a woman standing outside of a residence with apparent blood on her clothing. She was later identified as 32-year-old Brittany Wilson, of Cape Girardeau. Officers detained Wilson and additional officers entered the home to check upon the safety of any additional residents. Officers then located a deceased male in the basement of the home who had apparent fresh stab wounds on his body. This 34-year-old man was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home he was found in. The victim’s full identity will not be released until confirmation is received that all of his family members have received proper notification. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau jail where she was processed without incident. She has been charged for 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. Wilson’s bond is set at $2,000,000.00 cash only and she is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

