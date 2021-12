Holidays are a busy time for the USO as service members travel home or have to stay on base. Amanda Schmidt directs the USO in Missouri with two airports and some major military bases to serve.

The USO is a non-profit organization, staffed mainly with volunteers. They have helped service members call home for decades. The USO will also be increasing its services in the new year– with a new headquarters at the new Kansas City Airport terminal.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!