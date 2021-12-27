MO lawmaker continues work to help domestic violence survivors

A state lawmaker saw domestic violence survivors re-victimized time and time again because of loopholes in state law. State Representative Lane Roberts, who has an extensive background in law enforcement, has pre-filed a bill that would allow survivors to testify in court via video conferencing. Roberts says he believes a large portion of survivors are not showing up to court hearings due to fear.

His bill would also specify that victims and their witnesses don’t have to share their home or work addresses when testifying in court, unless the court says so.

