Sikeston man faces charges after disturbance with weapon Tuesday

A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged disturbance with a weapon last Tuesday. 31-year-old Jimmie Johnson Jr. is charged with third degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, and fourth degree assault. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 600 block of West Murray Lane in reference to an alleged report of a disturbance with weapons. The complainants were familiar with the suspect and provided his name as officers were responding. As the first officer arrived on scene, they located the alleged suspect, who was identified as Johnson. As that officer attempted to contact Johnson, he fled on foot from the scene, but the officer was able to take Johnson into custody after a foot chase. The complainant in this case did receive minor injuries, and his home was damaged during the disturbance. Johnson is being held in the Scott County Jail with no bond allowed until Johnson makes a court appearance. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

