Creative ways to recycle the Christmas tree

As we wind down another holiday season the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is reminding us to keep recycling in mind. If you have a cut natural tree, don’t just drag it to the street corner on trash day. Kirk Mitchell with the DNR says there are more creative ways of getting rid of the Christmas tree.

The department says about 80% of what is thrown away during the holidays can be recycled, including holiday lights, bubble wrapping, cardboard, wrapping paper, food containers and other holiday-related items.

