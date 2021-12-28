Man in custody following Christmas Day shooting in Cape

On Christmas day, around 1:25 PM, Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to reports of gun fire in the 900 block of South Pacific street. Upon arrival, officers learned that two neighbors had engaged in a verbal altercation when the suspect, 31-year-old Drai Cornelius, of Cape Girardeau said that he was going back into his home to get his gun. Cornelius retrieved his gun from his home, brandished it in a threatening manner at his neighbors, and then fired one shot from the hand gun. There were children who were playing in the immediate area when Cornelius discharged his weapon. Cornelius then fled from the scene, but officers were able to gather enough information from cooperating witnesses to peacefully arrest him shortly after the incident occurred. Cornelius has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000.00 cash only bond.

