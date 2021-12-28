Missouri doctor: COVID-19 vaccination can affect mammogram results

The coronavirus vaccination, like other immunizations, can create swelling of the lymph nodes under the arm where the vaccine was given. The swelling can cause mammogram tests to result in a false positive for breast cancer. Dr. Laura Morris, with University of Missouri Health Care, says vaccinations for COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, the flu and tetanus can create the enlarged lymph nodes. The lymph nodes will return to normal size in about four to six weeks.

Morris says there is no connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and developing breast cancer.

