Sikeston man faces weapon charge

A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly brandishing a weapon. 18-year-old Ian Keller is charged with three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Around 8p.m. December 16th, officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the 900 block of Cambridge Drive in reference to an alleged weapon brandishing. Upon arrival, officers identified the complainants and learned the identity of the alleged suspect, who was Keller. About 30 minutes later, officers located Keller in the 300 block of East Kathleen, where they also recovered a handgun similar to what the complainants had described. Keller was taken into custody. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety with a special condition that he have no contact with the victims. Surety bond was filed last Tuesday and a court date was scheduled for January 10th. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

