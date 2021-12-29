Acting director chosen to permanently lead Missouri Department of Mental Health

The Missouri Mental Health Commission has chosen the acting director of the state Department of Mental health as the permanent director. Valerie Huhn was selected through a nationwide search process. Commission Chair Teresa Coyan says what set Huhn apart from the other roughly dozen candidates.

To become the permanent director, Coyan says the Missouri Senate must confirm the appointment. The agency has roughly 75-hundred workers and 30-thousand contracted community workers serving about 170-thousand Missourians with mental illness, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders.

