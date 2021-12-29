Many free COVID-19 testing options available to Missourians

The state health department spokeswoman says demand is increasing for COVID-19 tests, and there are many free options in Missouri. Lisa Cox of DHSS says the state and federal government offer free testing – through health departments, testing sites, pharmacies in each region—and Missourians can order home tests to be sent to them.

Cox suggests ordering this free kit to keep on hand, even if you have no symptoms. She says the department is glad to see more people taking the tests. You can learn more by going to health.mo.gov and clicking on community test.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!