One person was killed in a Christmas night traffic accident involving a pedestrian in Illinois. It happened around 10:30p.m. in East Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Route 146 and Levee Road. State police say 64-year-old Tommie Willis, of Cape Girardeau, was walking in the road when he was hit by a car driven by 39-year-old Sacha Brown, of McClure. This resulted in Willis’ death. The investigation is ongoing.

