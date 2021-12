Today’s Genius Awards goes to…… anyone who buys this

Loch Ness Monster Cheeto For Sale: The Mirror says an EBay user recently put a Cheeto up for sale for $850,000. It resembles the Loch Ness Monster. The Cheeto’s description reads, “I wouldn’t recommend eating this item, it’s more for collective purpose. It will be packaged and shipped with care.” The item has received no bids as of yet.

