Arson investigation underway at Round Spring Campground

An arson investigation is underway following an incident at the Round Spring Campground. Around 11:15 pm on December 26th, park rangers responded to the scene of a structural fire at the Round Spring Visitor Contact Station, which consisted of a small visitor contact center and ranger offices. Local area volunteer fire departments from Timber and Eminence suppressed the fire and no one was injured, however the building was a total loss. Officials say that the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office are actively investigating the fire and associated theft of government property. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 888-653-0009 or go online to nps.gov/ISB.

