Fire destroys family home of IL officer killed in August

A fire has destroyed the family home of a southern Illinois police officer who died in August after he was allegedly hit on a Mississippi River bridge by a motorist fleeing police. Six relatives of 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., including his mother, father and sister, escaped unharmed when the Dec. 23 fire destroyed the family’s home in Jackson County. The fire also destroyed the family’s belongings, including keepsakes from Pierce’s career as a first responder. Pierce died Aug. 4 when authorities said a suspect fleeing police hit him as he was placing spike strips on the McKinley Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River and links Illinois and Missouri. 22-year-old Caleb Campbell, of Florissant, Missouri, was charged with first-degree murder, reckless homicide, and several other counts in connection with Pierce’s death.

