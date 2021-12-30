The aftermath of data weakness: 10,000 MO teachers sign up for credit monitoring; state still working to relaunch flawed website

About 10-thousand Missouri teachers have signed up for 12 months of credit and identity theft monitoring offered by the state after discovering a website data flaw back in October. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informed the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education of the problem and gave the agency time to take down the website before publishing a story about the vulnerability. The online structure weakness had the ability to publicly show the social security numbers of about 100-thousand teachers. Missouri K-12 Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven says the security of the data collected is of the utmost importance to the agency.

Vandeven says the state is working to get the teacher certification relaunched in a safe manner.

