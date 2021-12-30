Workers specializing in staff wellness? Missouri agency puts its money where its mouth is

The Missouri Department of Corrections has added two units specializing in the mental and emotional welfare of its staff. Director Anne Precythe says the workers have been working with other states and Missouri agencies to find free resources to help Corrections employees.

Precythe says the overall offender population will also benefit from the staff wellness efforts because she says the workplace is a better place to be. The Missouri Department of Corrections has about 11-thousand workers – the largest state department in the state.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!