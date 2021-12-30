Workers specializing in staff wellness? Missouri agency puts its money where its mouth is
The Missouri Department of Corrections has added two units specializing in the mental and emotional welfare of its staff. Director Anne Precythe says the workers have been working with other states and Missouri agencies to find free resources to help Corrections employees.
Precythe says the overall offender population will also benefit from the staff wellness efforts because she says the workplace is a better place to be. The Missouri Department of Corrections has about 11-thousand workers – the largest state department in the state.