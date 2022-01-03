Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother

Police are investigating a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen reports that just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with DPS responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 200 block of William Street. Upon their arrival, officers located two gunshot victims — a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son — inside the home. Both were transported by EMS to local hospitals. The teenager, who was shot in the shoulder and chest, died from his injuries at a local hospital around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday. The woman received a gunshot wound to her leg. An altercation between the 17-year-old and his mother’s fiance, 45-year-old Donald Powell, of Morley, ensued and became physical. A gun was brought into the situation, and Powell allegedly shot the teen and his mother. Powell, who reported the incident to DPS, was arrested outside the home. He was charged with first degree murder, first degree domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!