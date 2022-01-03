MO could create a prison nursery program

Two State Representatives are offering legislation this session that would allow women entering Missouri prisons a chance to bond with their babies while behind bars. Representatives Curtis Trent and Bruce DeGroot are leading the effort. DeGroot says his bill could have an immediate impact on these families and beyond.

All incarcerated pregnant women are assigned to the prison in Vandalia. In 2020, 31 Missouri prisoners gave birth, compared to 49 the previous year and 68 in 2018.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!