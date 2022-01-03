Monday, December 3rd, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Hartford, CT — In an apparent bid to dodge a criminal court date, a Connecticut man allegedly faked a positive COVID-19 test that was submitted to a judge. Investigators this week charged 31-year-old Junior Jumpp with a pair of felonies–forgery and tampering with evidence–for his alleged scheme to avoid appearing for a November 30th bond revocation hearing.

Jumpp had been ordered to appear in court for allegedly violating release terms in a pending criminal matter. The Hartford resident was arrested twice in November while out on bond in the original case. The November 30th court hearing was scheduled to review Jumpp’s apparent non-compliance with bond terms, and it could have resulted in his immediate detention. Jumpp, a Hartford resident, is facing a variety of criminal raps, including breach of peace, threatening, and interfering with police.

On November 29th, Jumpp’s lawyer told prosecutors and a Superior Court judge that his client had texted him a screenshot purporting to show a positive COVID-19 test notification from Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford. In response, Judge Maureen Keegan excused Jumpp from appearing at the New Britain courthouse.

But a subsequent police investigation determined that the positive test proffered by Jumpp was fabricated, the arrest affidavit states. Jumpp’s motive for faking the test, investigators contend, was to skirt the bond revocation hearing. Jumpp was arrested last Tuesday and booked into the county lockup on $25,000 bond.

