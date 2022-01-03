More than 100 grams of narcotics seized at traffic stop

On Sunday, Dec. 26. Poplar Bluff Police Officer Brentyn Clark conducted a traffic stop on a white moped near the intersection of North 11th and Harper Streets in Poplar Bluff after the driver failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Phillip Hopson, of Poplar Bluff. The Poplar Bluff Police Department had previously received information from anonymous sources that Hopson was selling illegal narcotics in Poplar Bluff and was using a white moped to facilitate the drug transactions. The anonymous sources also indicated that Hopson, a previously convicted felon, was known to be armed with a handgun. During the stop, a search of Hopson’s person and the moped were conducted. As a result of the search, about 100 grams of suspected marijuana, about 14 grams of suspected meth, various items of drug paraphernalia, about $2,300 in cash and a handgun were seized. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

