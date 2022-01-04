Campbell woman dead following Dunklin County wreck

A Campbell woman has died following a two vehicle wreck in Dunklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 40-year-old Jessica Cochran was driving on Highway 53, seven miles north of Campbell, when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle. The wreck occurred shortly after noon on December 30th. Cochran was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Towell. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

