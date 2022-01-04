MSHP Reports Zero Traffic Fatalities Over New Year’s Holiday Weekend; No Drownings Or Boating Fatalities

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, provides the following preliminary statistics related to the New Year’s holiday weekend:

No one was killed in a traffic crash during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022. There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period.

2022 New Year’s Holiday Traffic Statistics

Troopers investigated the following:

Traffic Crashes — 406

Traffic Crash Injuries — 91

Traffic Crash Fatalities — 0

DWI — 94

Note: Last year during the 78-hour New Year’s counting period, there were 1,247 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, six people were killed and another 389 people were injured. During the 2021 New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 173 crashes including three fatalities and 48 injuries. Troopers arrested 94 people for driving while impaired last year.

The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release is sent to the media.

