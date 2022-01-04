Poplar Bluff man convicted on armed criminal actions and resisting arrest

A Poplar Bluff man will be sentenced in February following his conviction on multiple charges. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that Timothy Williams was found guilty by a Butler County jury last week of the offenses of resisting arrest, armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and 1st degree harassment. The charges stem from an incident in June of last year where Williams pointed a knife in a threatening manner at a Poplar Bluff police officer and resisted arrest. Williams is facing up to seven years for resisting arrest, 30 years for armed criminal action, seven years on each count of unlawful use of a weapon, and seven years for harassment, for a total of up to 58 years. His sentencing has been scheduled for February 22nd.

