Tuesday, January 4th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Zephyrhills, FL — A man was rushed to the hospital after first responders say he accidentally stabbed himself with a sword when he fell off his bike.

Pasco Fire Rescue says it happened Saturday in the 40500 block of Jerry Road in Zephyrhills. The man was riding his bike in the area when he fell off and accidentally stabbed himself with a sword from his backpack, first responders say. He was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and was being flown to a local trauma center, the department says.

