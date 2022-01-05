All Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Centers to Close Jan. 6 Due to Severe Weather Threat

Due to the incoming severe weather threat approaching the region, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and FEMA have determined that all Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Centers will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The weather threat is expected to affect the area until Friday, Jan. 7. The Recovery Centers will be reopened when it is safe to do so. For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.

