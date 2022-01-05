Light Snow, Bitter Cold to Affect Thursday Commute

Bitter cold temperatures and periods of light snow forecast for tonight and early tomorrow morning could impact morning commutes for Missouri drivers. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges those who must travel Thursday morning to use extra caution, anticipate a slower commute, and consult road conditions before you go.

In temperatures this cold, any precipitation on the roadways could create slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. MoDOT advises anyone who can to stay off the roads in these conditions. Those who must drive should plan time to leave early and take it slow. Always buckle up and avoid distractions.

If you’re involved in a minor crash or slide off the road, the safest place to be is buckled in your car as you wait for help. Equip your vehicle with a winter weather emergency kit before you travel in bitter cold temperatures. Include any necessary medications, a phone charger, a blanket, bottled water, nonperishable foods and a flashlight. For more items to include in a winter weather emergency kit, visit modot.org/winter.

Before you travel, check all current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for free for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

