Senate leaders discuss 2022 priorities

Lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City for the start of the 2022 legislative session. The Missouri Senate has 34 members, and some have prefiled bills and are now discussing their priorities. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says the upper chamber will likely see legislation relating to mask or vaccine mandates.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo says he’d like to see a change in laws to help people like Kevin Strickland, who was released last year from prison after 40 years in prison. The Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly started at noon today.

