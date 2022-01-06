Governor’s pay proposal would help workers at schools for disabled, deaf and blind

Missouri has 34 schools for the severely disabled, one for the deaf and one for the blind. State Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven says the governor’s pay increase proposal would greatly benefit support services workers, like bus drivers and paras who work at these state-operated schools.

Under the governor’s pay plan, all of Missouri’s state workers would make a minimum wage of 15-dollars an hour and a 5.5-percent cost of living adjustment. Governor Parson says his goal is to get legislative approval early and have the pay increases begin February 1. Missouri has about 50,000 state workers.

