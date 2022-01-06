Investigation ongoing in fatal Reynold’s County shooting
Authorities in Southeast Missouri are investigating a fatal shooting from last week. The Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office reports that on December 29th, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Reynolds County for a burglary in progress. Deputies were informed before they arrived that shots had been fired. At the scene, deputies found a person deceased inside the residence. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is conducting an investigation into the incident and no further information was released.