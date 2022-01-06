PSC Approves Change In Ameren Missouri RESRAM Charge

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism (RESRAM) charge that appears on the monthly bills of its electric customers. The charge appears as a separate item on the monthly electric bills of Ameren Missouri customers. The RESRAM charge is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard.

A RESRAM allows electric companies to adjust rates outside of a general electric rate case to reflect prudently incurred renewable energy standard costs (such as solar and wind). These costs would be costs above renewable energy costs already included in the company’s base rates.

For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the RESRAM charge will drop from $0.17 a month to a bill credit of $1.04, a decrease of $1.21 a month. The adjustment is expected to take effect on February 1, 2022.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.

