Missouri’s US Senator Roy Blunt says he is proud of the work of the Senate Rules committee to fix security problems after the US Capitol was attacked last year. He is the ranking Republican on the committee, which sponsored a law the president signed December 22nd.

On January 6, there was a delay in calling in the National Guard – as Capitol Police officers were overwhelmed by crowds and violence.

