Burglary suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to a residence near Capaha Park for a report of a burglary. Officers discovered that a suspect had unlawfully entered a home through a glass window, just a few moments after the victim had left the residence. It was also discovered that the suspect stole keys to this same residence in a possible attempt to easily gain re-entry to the home at a later time. After reviewing residential security footage and speaking with a nearby witness, officers were able to obtain images of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. Wednesday morning, Cape Girardeau Police Officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as the suspect who was captured on camera breaking into the residence. Cape Girardeau Police Detectives later applied for a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where they were successful in recovering the victim’s house keys and additional pieces of property. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Stokes, of Cape Girardeau. Stokes has been charged with burglary and stealing. Stokes is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau jail on a $25,000.00 cash only bond.