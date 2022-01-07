Cape Girardeau man arrested in California in connection to Carbondale murder

A body found Tuesday after a welfare check at a home in Carbondale, IL is now being treated as a homicide. Carbondale Police say 27-year-old Gregory Hopkins, of Cape Girardeau, is now in custody. He’s charged with murder in the death of his wife 26-year-old Gloria Hopkins. Police were called to the home in the 1100 block of East College Street Tuesday night and found Gloria Hopkins dead inside. Police say Greg Hopkins then fled the state. He was arrested Thursday by Los Angeles police and is being held in California until he can be extradited back to Illinois. Gregory Hopkins has been charged in Jackson County, Illinois with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!