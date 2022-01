Some critics have questioned why Governor Parson ended Missouri’s state of emergency when the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to climb. During the state of emergency, the state waived about 600 regulations, many of those helped Missouri hospitals. Parson said the healthcare industry will have to move forward and the state will play a support role.

Parson says the government needs to get out of the business of being in charge of the pandemic.

