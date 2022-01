Missouri is getting six-billion dollars from the federal infrastructure law for highways projects, 500 million for bridges, and at least 100-million dollars for broadband infrastructure. Governor Mike Parson calls the funding a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Missouri’s cities and counties.

Parson says Missouri has to figure out how to use the funding wisely.

